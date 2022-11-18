Tibet starts building first county-level rooftop PV power generation project

Xinhua) 10:07, November 18, 2022

LHASA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Wednesday started the construction of a county-level distributed photovoltaic (PV) power generation project on rooftops, the first of its kind in the region.

As one of the first nine county-level pilot distributed PV power generation projects in Tibet, the one in Qonggyai County is invested and built by Huaneng Hydropower Development and Investment Co., Ltd. Yarlungzangbo River Tibet, a company affiliated to the state-owned China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd.

Solar power panels with a preliminary installed capacity of nearly 1.4 megawatts will be installed on the rooftops of government, school and company buildings in the county, said Ma Dahai, deputy general manager of the clean-energy branch of the company.

The project is expected to be put into operation at the end of this year, which will help cut carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1,400 tonnes per year, said Ma.

According to the region's five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, Tibet will speed up the development of solar PV power and the total installed capacity in the region is expected to exceed 10 million kilowatts by 2025.

