Spectacular view of Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 09:51, November 14, 2022

Photo shows trees with golden leaves on the bank of the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

At present, the trees, fields and rivers paint Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region with their bright colors.

