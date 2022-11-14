Home>>
Spectacular view of Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in SW China's Xizang
(People's Daily Online) 09:51, November 14, 2022
|Photo shows trees with golden leaves on the bank of the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
At present, the trees, fields and rivers paint Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region with their bright colors.
