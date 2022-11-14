Languages

Archive

Monday, November 14, 2022

Home>>

Spectacular view of Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in SW China's Xizang

(People's Daily Online) 09:51, November 14, 2022
Spectacular view of Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in SW China's Xizang
Photo shows trees with golden leaves on the bank of the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

At present, the trees, fields and rivers paint Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region with their bright colors.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)

Photos

Related Stories