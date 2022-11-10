We Are China

5.6-magnitude quake hits China's Tibet: CENC

Xinhua) 13:53, November 10, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Medog County in Nyingchi City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, at 1:01 p.m. Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 28.35 degrees north latitude and 94.48 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

