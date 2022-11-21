We Are China

Christmas season lighting ceremony held in Paris, France

Xinhua) 16:37, November 21, 2022

Policemen patrol at the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The annual Christmas season lighting ceremony was held in Paris, France on Sunday. The lights on the famed avenue will be turned off at the earlier time of 11:45 p.m. instead of 2:00 a.m. and will last till Jan. 2, 2023, a week earlier than usual to save energy.

People take photos at the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A man takes photos for the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Decorations are seen at the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People take photos at the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Champs-Elysees is lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The Champs-Elysees is lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People walk at the Champs-Elysees lit by Christmas holiday lights in Paris, France, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

