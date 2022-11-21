Christmas fair opens in Bucharest, Romania
People visit the gift zone during the opening day of Bucharest's Christmas fair in Constitution Square, in front of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Vendors wait for customers at the gift zone during the opening day of Bucharest's Christmas fair in Constitution Square, in front of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
People buy snacks at the food zone during the opening day of Bucharest's Christmas fair in Constitution Square, in front of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Vendors wait for customers at the food zone during the opening day of Bucharest's Christmas fair in Constitution Square, in front of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Vendors wait for customers at the gift zone during the opening day of Bucharest's Christmas fair in Constitution Square, in front of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
The panoramic wheel is seen illuminated during the opening day of Bucharest's Christmas fair in Constitution Square, in front of the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A child poses next to a snowman decoration during the opening day of Bucharest's Christmas fair in Constitution Square, in front of the Parliament Palace, in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.