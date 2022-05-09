Home>>
Sneak peek of spectacular Danxia landforms in NW China's Gansu reveals nature's supreme beauty
(People's Daily Online) 16:48, May 09, 2022
Photo taken on May 4, 2022, shows the Danxia landforms in Zhangye, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Wang Chao)
Danxia landforms are a unique landscape formed from red-colored sandstones and conglomerates mainly during the Cretaceous Age. The Danxia landforms in Zhangye, northwest China’s Gansu Province, are known for their unusually colorful rock formations.
The majestic view of multi-colored rocks glowing under the glaring sunlight distinguishes the place as the brightest pearl on the ancient silk road. It has also been recognized as “one of the seven most beautiful Danxia landforms in China" by the magazine Chinese National Geography.
