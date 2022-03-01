NPC deputy from Gansu to advance suggestions for cultural relics protection

Xinhua) 16:27, March 01, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows Su Bomin in the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Su Bomin, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), also dean of Dunhuang Academy, has been working for three decades in the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Since the start of his service as NPC deputy, Su has put forward a series of suggestions on the protection of cultural relics. During this year's "two sessions", the annual sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), apart from working on the disciplinary construction of cultural relics protection, Su will also advance suggestions on facilitating the establishment of a key state research laboratory for cultural relics protection, aiming to merge the protection of cultural relics into the system of scientific and technological innovation and development.

"We regard the country's emphasis on cultural relics protection as a great opportunity for our work," said Su, "I hope cultural relics protection can be improved with the help of science and technology and the traditional Chinese culture will be better promoted." (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

Su Bomin (C) has a discussion with technicians on the restoration of murals in the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Su Bomin (R), together with technicians of Dunhuang Academy, visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Su Bomin (R) talks with a technician at Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Su Bomin works at a research laboratory of Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Photo taken on Feb. 22, 2022 shows Su Bomin at Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Su Bomin (1st R) checks the restoration of murals and sculptures in the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Su Bomin (L) works at a research laboratory of Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows Su Bomin in the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Su Bomin (R) checks the restoration of murals in the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

Su Bomin (L) talks with a technician at Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 23, 2022.

