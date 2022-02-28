Home>>
China appoints new minister of civil affairs
(Xinhua) 13:05, February 28, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Tang Dengjie was appointed minister of civil affairs by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Monday.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese lawmakers review NPC Standing Committee work report
- China's top legislature starts standing committee session
- China's top legislature schedules standing committee session
- Top Chinese legislator holds talks with New Zealand parliament speaker
- China's top legislature prepares lawmakers for upcoming annual session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.