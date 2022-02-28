Languages

Monday, February 28, 2022

China appoints new minister of civil affairs

(Xinhua) 13:05, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Tang Dengjie was appointed minister of civil affairs by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Monday. 

