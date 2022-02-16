China's top legislature prepares lawmakers for upcoming annual session

Xinhua) 09:28, February 16, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, China's top legislature, convened a meeting on Tuesday to brief some national lawmakers on the work of the NPC Standing Committee and prepare for the annual legislative session due to open on March 5.

Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, introduced the preliminary agenda of the top legislature for 2022, which will see 41 drafts deliberated and 32 oversight tasks carried out.

Yang called on the attendant lawmakers to conduct in-depth research and prepare well for the upcoming session.

Yang also reviewed the work of the NPC Standing Committee over the past year, including strengthening the enforcement of the Constitution and speeding up legislative work.

