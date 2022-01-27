China's national legislature, political advisory body invite reporters to cover annual sessions

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, and the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, are inviting reporters from domestic and overseas media outlets to cover their annual sessions to be held in March, an official announcement said Thursday.

The fifth annual session of the 13th NPC is scheduled to open on March 5, and the fifth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee is set to begin on March 4.

Reporters who want to cover the "two sessions" should meet relevant COVID-19 prevention and control requirements, and they are expected to conduct interviews mainly via internet channels, video link and written forms, said the announcement by the general offices of the NPC Standing Committee and the CPPCC National Committee.

Foreign reporters not based in China will not be invited to cover the events, according to the announcement.

Foreign journalists should submit applications for passes to the two sessions' press center. Reporters from Hong Kong and Macao should apply at the central government's liaison offices in the two special administrative regions, and reporters from Taiwan should apply to the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 9.

More information about the NPC session and the CPPCC session is available on www.npc.gov.cn and www.cppcc.gov.cn respectively.

