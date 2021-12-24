China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5

Xinhua) 15:23, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will kick off its fifth annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2022, according to a decision made by the NPC Standing Committee on Friday.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Monday to Friday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)