Top legislator stresses translating strengths of people's congress system into governance efficacy

Xinhua) 08:31, December 20, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, speaks at a symposium held to study and implement the important thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on upholding and improving the people's congress system, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese top legislator Li Zhanshu on Sunday stressed better translating the strengths of the country's people's congress system into the efficacy of state governance.

Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, made the remarks at a symposium held to study and implement the important thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on upholding and improving the people's congress system.

Stressing upholding Party leadership in all aspects and through the whole process of the work of the people's congresses, Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, called on lawmakers to actively perform duties with a focus on the major decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee.

Li called for efforts to further improve the mechanisms and platforms for developing China's whole-process people's democracy to make sure all the work of the people's congresses are based on the will of the people.

He also called for better work of the people's congresses to provide strong legal safeguards for advancing the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance and fully building a modern socialist country.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)