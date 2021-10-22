Chinese lawmakers meet to review multiple reports

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends the second plenary meeting of the 31st session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, held a plenary meeting on Thursday to hear and deliberate multiple reports.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, lawmakers deliberated a comprehensive report on the management of state-owned assets in 2020. The report outlined plans for work in the field, including deepening reforms of state capital and state-owned enterprises, adjusting the management system of state-owned financial capital, and improving the natural resource assets management system.

For the first time, lawmakers heard a special report from the State Council on the management of state-owned natural resource assets in 2020. Efforts are needed to strengthen the protection of natural resources, improve the efficiency in using natural resources, and promote the quality and stability of the ecological system, the report said.

Lawmakers also heard a research report on the management of state-owned natural resource assets in 2020, which was submitted by a research group of the NPC. The report noted some shortages in the management of state-owned natural resource assets and put forward suggestions, including promoting the implementation of the ecological conservation concept.

A report on improving teachers' performance and enforcing the Teachers Law was submitted to the meeting for review. A proposed revision to the law was highlighted in the report.

Lawmakers heard a report on adjudication of intellectual property cases by courts, and a report on the handling of complaint and petition cases by procuratorates.

The meeting also reviewed a report on the enforcement of the Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste and a research report on strengthening germplasm resource protection and breeding innovation.

