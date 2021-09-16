Home>>
Li Zhanshu presides over meeting of Council of Chairpersons of NPC Standing Committee
(Xinhua) 09:39, September 16, 2021
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
