Li Zhanshu presides over meeting of Council of Chairpersons of NPC Standing Committee

Xinhua) 09:39, September 16, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

