Supervisors Law crucial to reform of supervision system: officials

Xinhua) 09:29, August 25, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Officials with China's top anti-graft body and top legislature have stressed the significance of the promulgation and enforcement of the Supervisors Law.

The new law, which was adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The legislation of the Supervisors Law is a major task in deepening the reform of the country's anti-corruption system and a crucial move to implement the provisions of the Constitution and the Supervision Law, said Zou Kaihong, an official with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

Zou said implementation of the law will provide an important guarantee for supervisors to perform their duties according to law and contribute to the building of a contingent of competent and professional supervisors.

Tong Weidong, an official with Legislative Affairs Commission under the NPC Standing Committee, noted that the law focuses on standardizing and promoting the performance of supervisors' duties.

The law has a chapter on the supervision of supervisors and punishment for their misconducts.

China enacted the Supervision Law in 2018 and has established supervisory commissions at national, provincial, prefectural and county levels.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)