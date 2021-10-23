Senior Chinese lawmakers meet before closing of legislative session

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) held a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons Saturday morning before the closing of its legislative session.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.

It was decided at the meeting that draft laws on family education promotion and land borders, a draft amendment to the Audit Law, a draft decision on authorizing the State Council to temporarily adjust the application of certain provisions of the Metrology Law in cities piloting business environment innovations, and a draft decision to temporarily adjust the application of relevant statutory provisions during the reform of the national defense mobilization system, among others, would be submitted for voting at the closing meeting of the NPC Standing Committee session.

