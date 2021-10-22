Senior Chinese lawmakers hear reports on legislative deliberations

Xinhua) 09:30, October 22, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 103rd meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers on Thursday met during an ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports of deliberations on multiple bills, including draft laws on family education promotion and land borders, and a draft amendment to the Audit Law.

Based on the deliberations, revisions have been made to relevant drafts. The meeting decided to submit the revised drafts to the session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

