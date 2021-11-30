China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

Xinhua) 09:54, November 30, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 106th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, will convene its 32nd session from Dec. 20 to 24 in Beijing.

The decision was taken Monday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

At the session, lawmakers will review draft laws on organized crime, wetland protection, and the prevention and control of noise pollution, noted the agenda.

They will deliberate on draft amendments to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments, the Seed Law, and the Civil Litigation Law.

The draft revisions to the Law on Scientific and Technological Progress and the Vocational Education Law will also be presented to lawmakers for deliberation.

A draft decision on convening the fifth annual session of the 13th NPC will also be reviewed at the session.

The Monday meeting reviewed and passed in principle the highlights and agendas of work related to legislation and supervision for the NPC Standing Committee in 2022.

