Senior Chinese lawmakers meet amid legislative session

Xinhua) 08:51, December 24, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 107th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmakers met on Thursday during the country's ongoing legislative session.

The meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting heard reports on the deliberations of bills during the session, as well as suggestions for revisions to some of the documents under review. Based on the deliberations, revisions have been made to some of the draft normative documents, and draft legal decisions have been prepared.

The meeting decided to submit the revised drafts and draft decisions to the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee for review.

The meeting also deliberated the work priorities of the NPC Standing Committee for 2022 and its work plan on legislation, oversight and deputies.

