Top legislator stresses high-quality work of people's congresses

Xinhua) 08:46, January 26, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday urged efforts to carry out the work of the people's congresses with high quality.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over a symposium for a group of NPC deputies to hear their opinions and suggestions on a draft work report of the NPC Standing Committee.

Acknowledging the work of the NPC and its standing committee during the past year, the deputies put forward their advice on revising the work report and improving the work of the people's congresses.

Li stressed upholding the overall leadership of the Party as the top political principle, noting that the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans should be thoroughly implemented in the work of the people's congresses.

He also called for carrying out the work based on people's aspirations and strictly following the provisions of the law.

