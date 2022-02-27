China's top legislature starts standing committee session

February 27, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 33rd session Sunday to prepare for the upcoming fifth annual session of the 13th NPC, which will open on March 5.

Lawmakers will review the work report of the NPC Standing Committee at the standing committee session. The work report will be submitted to the annual assembly of the legislature in March for deliberation.

Lawmakers will review the draft agenda for the NPC annual session, the draft name list of the annual session's presidium and secretary-general, and the draft name list of members invited to sit in on the annual session as non-voting participants.

They will also deliberate a draft decision on the ranks for active-duty soldiers of the People's Liberation Army, a draft decision to establish a Chengdu-Chongqing financial court, and a report on the implementation of a decision by the NPC Standing Committee regarding the litigation procedure of intellectual property cases.

