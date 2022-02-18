China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 33rd session from Feb. 27 to 28 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

An important task of the standing committee session is to make preparations for the upcoming fifth annual session of the 13th NPC, which will open on March 5.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers will review at the two-day standing committee session the work report of the NPC Standing Committee, which will be submitted to the annual assembly of the legislature in March.

Lawmakers will review the draft agenda for the NPC annual session, the draft name list of the session's presidium and secretary-general and the draft name list of members invited to sit in on the annual session as non-voting participants.

In addition, they will deliberate draft decisions on the military's title and ranking system and establishing a financial court in southwest China. They will also review an enforcement report on handling cases related to intellectual property rights, a deputy qualification report and personnel-related bills.

