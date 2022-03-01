Pic story of bus driver as National People's Congress deputy

Xinhua) 09:19, March 01, 2022

Wang Yan poses for a photo aboard a bus in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Tianjin bus driver Wang Yan is a National People's Congress (NPC) deputy. Since taking on her duties in 2018, Wang has continued to submit suggestions to the NPC, covering a variety of areas, such as transportation and health care.

As a bus driver, she makes the most of her job, listening to her passengers' opinions, while formulating suggestions that can have an influence on government policies.

This year is the last year of her term of NPC deputy, Wang will put forward a suggestion on boosting electric vehicle charging services in expressway service areas. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Wang Yan seeks suggestions on the application of charging piles in bus terminals from a representative of the State Grid Electric Vehicles Service's Tianjin branch at a bus service office in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan (R) checks a passenger's health code and body temperature aboard a bus in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan (R) talks about the application of charging piles in bus terminals with a representative of the State Grid Electric Vehicles Service's Tianjin branch at a meeting room of a bus service office in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan checks her blood pressure before starting her shift at a bus service office in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan poses for a photo aboard a bus in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan (R) talks with her apprentice Liu Bin aboard a bus in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan poses for a photo at a bus stop in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan (1st L) talks with colleagues at a bus service office in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

Wang Yan checks the batteries of her bus at a bus stop in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 24, 2022.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)