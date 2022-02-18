Traditional folk celebration of Han ethnic group staged in NW China
Performers play drums during a Shehuo show in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022. A Shehuo show performed by local people was staged here on Tuesday. Dressed in special costumes and makeup, villagers performed various shows including Taiping Drum, dragon and lion dances and other local folk traditional arts, praying for peace, good weather and harvest for the coming year. Shehuo, a traditional folk celebration of Han ethnic group in China, is a festivity in multiple forms consisting of dragon dance, lion dance, Yangko dance and other performances that may vary in different regions. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
A villager performs during a Shehuo show in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022.
Performers play drums during a Shehuo show in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022.
Villagers perform during a Shehuo show in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022.
People perform lion dance during a Shehuo show in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022.
Villagers perform during a Shehuo show in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022.
A villager performs during a Shehuo show in Weiyuan County of Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 15, 2022.
