First snow turns 'Apricot Valley' in China's Xinjiang into 'beautiful painting'

People's Daily Online) 17:48, November 21, 2022

Photo shows a beautiful snowy view of "Apricot Valley" in Narat scenic spot in Xinyuan county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Yang Xiaoqian)

"Apricot Valley" in Narat scenic spot Xinyuan county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently saw its first snow of the winter. The snowfall has brought a dreamlike quality to the valley, making it as beautiful as a painting.

The magnificent snow-covered land, the sheep and cattle foraging in the snow, the thin mist that fills the valley and other spectacular scenes have turned the place into a winter wonderland.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)