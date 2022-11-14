Overseas returnee Ayinuer devotes herself to teaching in Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:25, November 14, 2022

Ayinuer is a Chinese teacher at Karamay Vocatonal & Technical College in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. After graduating with a master's degree in Germany, Ayinuer returned to her hometown and decided to become a college teacher, as she wanted to apply the knowledge she had gained and spend time with young people. Check out this video to see what Ayinuer's daily life as a teacher is like.

