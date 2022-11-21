Gorgeous early winter views of Bostan Lake National Wetland Park in China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 17:29, November 21, 2022

Photo shows a picturesque early winter view of Bostan Lake National Wetland Park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Nian Lei)

With its boundless stretch of clear water and vast expanse of golden reed marshes, Bostan Lake National Wetland Park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is a feast for the eyes at this time of year.

Reeds sway in the wind and white reed catkins float in the air, turning the wetland park into a splendid "oil painting" .

Located in Bohu county, Bayingolin Mogolian Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang, the wetland park is an important wintering and breeding area for migratory birds. Adhering to the idea that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Bohu county has taken a series of measures to strengthen the protection and restoration of the wetland, creating a sound ecological environment for migratory birds.

