White swans arrive at wetland in north China’s Shanxi in early winter
(People's Daily Online) 15:49, November 22, 2022
|Photo shows white swans flying at a wetland near the Yellow River in Pinglu county, Yuncheng city, north China’s Shanxi Province. (Photo/Xie Lixia)
Early winter has seen thousands of white swans from Siberia migrating to a wetland near the Yellow River in Pinglu county, Yuncheng city, north China’s Shanxi Province.
The wetland, covering an area of more than 6,000 hectares, has become a major habitat for the swans to overwinter, as it has small temperature fluctuations and provides a rich source of food for the birds.
In recent years, as the ecological environment in the wetland has been continuously improved, the number of swans migrating there to overwinter has constantly increased.
