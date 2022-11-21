Colorful autumn scenery in Nanjing, E China

People's Daily Online) 09:08, November 21, 2022

This photo shows the autumn scenery of Mendong neighborhood in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Liuwei)

Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu Province, a city that is blessed with exceptional natural landscapes and steeped in history and culture, showcases its essence and character in a transitory but impressive autumn.

