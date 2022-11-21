Rare wild animals found at Sanjiangyuan National Park

People's Daily Online) 11:16, November 21, 2022

This photo shows a streaked rosefinch at the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (Photo/Jiangwen Jiangcuo)

Jiangwen Jiangcuo, a local ranger, recently caught pictures of many rare wild animals, such as white-lipped deer and Himalayan vultures, on his camera at the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China’s Qinghai Province.

The management bureau of the Sanjiangyuan National Park has continuously stepped up its efforts to preserve biodiversity in recent years, which has contributed to a better ecological environment and a steady increase in wild animal populations. The area is a perfect example of harmony between man and nature.

Behind this progress, rangers like Jiangwen Jiangcuo serve as an important force in improving the local ecology.

