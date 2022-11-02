Infrared camera captures images of various rare animals in Baoxing, SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 17:00, November 02, 2022

The screenshot of a video clip shows a wild giant panda drinking water in one section of the Giant Panda National Park in Fengtongzhai township, Baoxing county, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A rare video clip of a giant panda drinking water in the wild in a section of the Giant Panda National Park in Fengtongzhai township, Baoxing county, southwest China's Sichuan Province was recently released by staff members at the park.

In the video, which was captured by an infrared camera, an adult giant panda can be seen walking toward the water source and then starting to drink water from it. The staff members also found images of other rare animals, including a golden snub-nosed monkey, takins and a water deer, from the same camera.

Sichuan Province is home to giant pandas while Baoxing county of Ya'an city, Sichuan, is where the giant panda was first discovered.

The 2022 China Giant Panda International Culture Week is scheduled to run between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7 in Baoxing county. The event aims to become a grand gathering for the international community to further promote giant panda culture, push for research into this culture, demonstrate the achievements the country has made in construction of the Giant Panda National Park, and promote harmonious co-existence between mankind and nature.

