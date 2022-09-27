We Are China

'Kungfu' panda 'walks' tightrope in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 16:36, September 27, 2022

A bamboo-woven giant panda stands on a tightrope across Fuhe River in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, adding fun to the city, Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

