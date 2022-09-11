Giant panda triplets enjoy special "mooncakes" on Mid-Autumn Festival
Giant panda "Shuaishuai" eats the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Giant panda "Kuku" eats the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Giant panda "Shuaishuai" prepares to eat the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Giant panda "Shuaishuai" eats the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Giant panda "Shuaishuai" prepares to eat the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Giant panda "Shuaishuai" prepares to eat the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the specially-made "mooncakes" for giant panda triplets at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Giant panda couple, turning 16, prosper under tender care of Malaysian keepers
- Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji celebrates 2nd birthday in U.S.
- In pics: Say hello to panda cubs born in SW China’s Sichuan during Year of the Tiger
- Giant panda gives birth to world’s heaviest captive panda cub in SW China’s Sichuan
- In pics: Giant pandas’ happy life in Wenchuan, SW China’s Sichuan
- How clingy can a panda be?
- Giant panda Sijia's 16th birthday celebrated in NE China's Yabuli ski resort
- Giant panda celebrates first birthday in Singapore
- Giant panda in Chongqing gives birth to twins
- Female giant panda Mei Xiang celebrates 24th birthday at U.S. zoo
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.