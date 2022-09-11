Giant panda triplets enjoy special "mooncakes" on Mid-Autumn Festival

Giant panda "Shuaishuai" eats the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

Giant panda "Kuku" eats the specially-made "mooncake" at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 9, 2022. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022 shows the specially-made "mooncakes" for giant panda triplets at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Giant panda triplets "Mengmeng", "Shuaishuai" and "Kuku" were served special "mooncakes" made from bamboo shoots and fruits at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou on Friday, as a way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 10 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Guobao)

