In pics: Say hello to panda cubs born in SW China’s Sichuan during Year of the Tiger

People's Daily Online) 13:41, August 19, 2022

Photo shows the cub of giant panda Yinghua on the 18th day after its birth. (Photo/Li Chuanyou)

This year’s birthing season for giant pandas at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, which is located in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, started in March and is expected to last until the end of August.

Since June, six pandas at the center have given birth to cubs. So far, the center has welcomed 11 new cubs, including five pairs of twins.

Recently, a giant panda named Cuicui gave birth to a female cub that weighed 270.4 grams upon birth at the Wolong Shenshuping panda base in Sichuan. The cub has become the world’s heaviest captive panda cub.

