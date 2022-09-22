Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopens to public
A giant panda rests on a rock at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.
After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)
A giant panda is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.
A tourist takes pictures at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.
Twin giant pandas are pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.
Giant panda "Reganmian" is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.
Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows giant panda cubs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.
A giant panda is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.
