We Are China

Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopens to public

Xinhua) 09:39, September 22, 2022

A giant panda rests on a rock at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.

After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

A giant panda is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.

After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

A tourist takes pictures at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.

After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

Twin giant pandas are pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.

After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

Giant panda "Reganmian" is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.

After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 21, 2022 shows giant panda cubs at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.

After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

A giant panda is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022.

After a half-month closure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding reopened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Chen Juwei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)