Languages

Archive

Friday, October 28, 2022

Home>>

Panda feeding guide

(People's Daily App) 14:16, October 28, 2022

How many steps does it take to feed a panda? Watch this video to learn about the panda feeding guide.

(Video source: iPanda; Produced by Xu Xiang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories