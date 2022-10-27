In Pics: A giant panda performs "flying yoga" in south China's Guangdong Province

Xinhua) 09:54, October 27, 2022

Giant panda "Yayi" plays with a fire hose at Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 11, 2022. (Guangzhou Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The giant panda named "Yayi" have caught eyes of visitors by performing "flying yoga" at Guangzhou Zoo in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The 9-year-old giant panda "Yayi" is playful and lively. To ensure giant pandas of the zoo could get enough amount of exercise, staff members have prepared various facilities for them, such as the fire hose which attracted "Yayi" to play with.

