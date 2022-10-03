Pandas help foster ties between Hong Kong and Sichuan province

China Daily) 15:00, October 03, 2022

Janet Long Shun Kwan from Hong Kong and her husband, Dong Chao, a Sichuan local resident, take care of giant pandas together in the Shenshuping Base of the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in Wenchuan, Sichuan province. HE HAIYANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

Increasing cooperative exchanges expected, expert says

In early autumn, pandas in the forests of the China Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in Wolong Nature Reserve, in Wenchuan, Sichuan province, attract many tourists.

In March 1999, two pandas, Jia Jia and An An, were sent to Hong Kong from Sichuan and settled in the Ocean Park. This was the first time that Hong Kong had pandas living in its zoo. In 2007, another pair of giant pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, also came from Sichuan to Hong Kong.

On May 12, 2008, the Wenchuan earthquake caused huge damage to the center and the buildings were completely destroyed. During the post-disaster reconstruction, Hong Kong helped by donating 1.42 billion yuan for more than 23 assistance projects. After more than five years of reconstruction efforts, the new center — the Chinese Giant Panda Park — was successfully opened on May 11, 2016. In the five years since then, more than 120 giant panda cubs have been born at the park.

"Thanks to the giant pandas, we are establishing more cooperative exchanges with Hong Kong, especially in breeding," said Li Guo, an expert at the Center's management office.

Giant pandas drink milk at the Hetaoping Base in Wenchuan, Sichuan province in January, 2007. HE HAIYANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

Two panda cubs are born in July, as the panda center enters its busy season. HE HAIYANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

