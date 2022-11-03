We Are China

Livestock transferred to winter pasture in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 15:59, November 03, 2022

Herders drive livestock on the way to winter pastures in Dulan County, Haixi Mongolian-Tibetan autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Nov. 2, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Xian Gong)

Every season, the livestock are transferred to different pastures, a tradition that also offers a magnificent spectacle to outsiders.

