Natural landscape of Gaskule Lake in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 09:15, October 09, 2022

Drone photo shows the natural landscape of the Gaskule Lake in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The brine overflows to the salt flat, looking like an ink painting. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Tuohua)

