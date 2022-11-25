Indian artist teaches painting in Tianjin
Gurmehar Singh and her mother talk about one of her paintings at her home in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
In 1999, Gurmehar Singh moved with her parents from India to China at the age of five. Over the next 23 years, she has lived and studied in Chinese cities such as Beijing and Tianjin.
As a great fan of painting, Singh would visit museums and art galleries, exposing herself to many techniques of traditional Chinese painting whenever had time. Singh now runs her own art studio and teaches painting in Tianjin. The years in China have deeply affected the style of Singh's paintings.
Gurmehar Singh learns from artist Wang Yan (R) about how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Gurmehar Singh learns from artist Wang Yan (R) about how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Gurmehar Singh learns how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints under the instruction of artist Liu Jie in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Gurmehar Singh visits a traditional culture street in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Gurmehar Singh creates a painting at home in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Gurmehar Singh learns from artist Wang Yan (C) about how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Motor Show kicks off in Tianjin
- Airbus starts A321 aircraft production in China's Tianjin
- First two large parts of A321 arrive at assembly center in Tianjin
- Tianjin makes great strides in economic development, livelihood improvement
- Tianjin to host 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference
- "Millennium ancient ferry" in N China's Tianjin sees prospering development of green tourism
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.