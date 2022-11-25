Indian artist teaches painting in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:48, November 25, 2022

Gurmehar Singh and her mother talk about one of her paintings at her home in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

In 1999, Gurmehar Singh moved with her parents from India to China at the age of five. Over the next 23 years, she has lived and studied in Chinese cities such as Beijing and Tianjin.

As a great fan of painting, Singh would visit museums and art galleries, exposing herself to many techniques of traditional Chinese painting whenever had time. Singh now runs her own art studio and teaches painting in Tianjin. The years in China have deeply affected the style of Singh's paintings.

Gurmehar Singh learns from artist Wang Yan (R) about how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Gurmehar Singh learns from artist Wang Yan (R) about how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gurmehar Singh learns how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints under the instruction of artist Liu Jie in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Gurmehar Singh visits a traditional culture street in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Gurmehar Singh creates a painting at home in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Gurmehar Singh learns from artist Wang Yan (C) about how to create Yangliuqing woodblock prints in north China's Tianjin, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

