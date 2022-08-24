Tianjin to host 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference

Xinhua) 08:49, August 24, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference will be held in north China's Tianjin Municipality from Aug. 28 to 29, the organizers said Tuesday.

The conference will consist of a main forum, a forum on developing integrity in cyberspace, 10 sub-forums, an exhibition and theme events, said Sheng Ronghua, deputy chief of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission (CCAC) and the Cyberspace Administration of China, at a press conference in Beijing.

The sub-forums will cover topics ranging from content development, ecology and law-based governance in cyberspace to the management of algorithms, international exchanges and privacy protection in cyberspace, according to Sheng.

One highlight of the conference will be an exhibition on the progress achieved in fostering internet civilization since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Sheng said. The exhibits will be displayed both online and offline.

The conference will be co-hosted by the Office of the CCAC, the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee, and the Tianjin Municipal People's Government.

