6th World Intelligence Congress opens in Tianjin
A participant visits an exhibition of the 6th World Intelligence Congress in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress and Summit on Innovation and Development in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Participants try a solar-powered car during an exhibition of the 6th World Intelligence Congress in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A participant watches the live broadcast of the online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress and Summit on Innovation and Development on a mobile phone in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Participants arrive to attend the online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress and Summit on Innovation and Development in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
