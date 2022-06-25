6th World Intelligence Congress opens in Tianjin

Xinhua) 13:34, June 25, 2022

A participant visits an exhibition of the 6th World Intelligence Congress in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress and Summit on Innovation and Development in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Participants try a solar-powered car during an exhibition of the 6th World Intelligence Congress in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A participant watches the live broadcast of the online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress and Summit on Innovation and Development on a mobile phone in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Participants arrive to attend the online opening ceremony of the 6th World Intelligence Congress and Summit on Innovation and Development in north China's Tianjin, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

