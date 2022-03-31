We Are China

Bridges over Haihe River in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:51, March 31, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows the Dagu bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Jintang bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows the Daguangming bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows the Bei'an bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows bridges over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows the Baoding bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Yongle bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows a ferry wheel on Yongle bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows the Yongle bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows the Jiefang bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows the Fumin bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 27, 2022 shows the Chifeng bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows the Jintang bridge (front) over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows the Zhigu bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows the Guotai bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows the Fumin bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the Dagu bridge over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows bridges over the Haihe River in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

