Photo story: medical worker at nucleic testing base in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:10, March 22, 2022

Geng Tian communicates with his colleague inside a laboratory via walkie-talkie at a nucleic testing base in north China's Tianjin, March 19, 2022. Geng Tian, 49, is a medical worker with Tianjin First Hospital. Amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence, Geng is in charge of managing nucleic acid samples testing at a local testing base, which has daily testing capability of over 15,000 tubes.

To ensure the smooth operation with faster speed, Geng works around the clock every day in a clean corridor with a length of 30 meters in the base. His makeshift desk is made of two paper boxes, on which he waits for new batches of samples coming in, screens samples and sometimes takes a nap for a short break.

Just like Geng, other medical workers in the base are on duty day and night, in a hope of bringing the epidemic under control and resuming residents' usual hustle and bustle soon. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Geng Tian checks material stock at a nucleic acid testing base in north China's Tianjin, March 19, 2022.(Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Geng Tian (front) uses a paper box as a makeshift desk at a nucleic testing base in north China's Tianjin, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Geng Tian (R) checks work shift information with a colleague at a nucleic testing base in north China's Tianjin, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Geng Tian washes his hands at Tianjin First Hospital in north China's Tianjin, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Geng Tian works at Tianjin First Hospital in north China's Tianjin, March 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

