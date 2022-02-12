China's Tianjin targets 5 pct GDP growth in 2022

Xinhua) 15:59, February 12, 2022

TIANJIN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Tianjin Municipality targets an economic growth of 5 percent in 2022, according to the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

Tianjin aims to increase the investment of its fixed assets by 5.5 percent and its total retail sales up by 7 percent in 2022, Liao Guoxun, mayor of Tianjin, said in his government work report delivered Saturday.

According to the report, Tianjin also aims to create over 350,000 new jobs, with its urban unemployment rate to stay within 5.5 percent in 2022.

In 2021, Tianjin recorded a 6.6-percent increase in GDP. The per capita disposable income of residents in Tianjin grew by 8.2 percent, and a total of 376,000 new jobs were created in the city last year.

