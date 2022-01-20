China's Tianjin posts 6.6 pct GDP growth in 2021

January 20, 2022

TIANJIN, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of north China's Tianjin Municipality totaled 1.57 trillion yuan (about 247 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 6.6 percent year on year when calculated at comparable prices.

The added value of Tianjin's primary, secondary and tertiary industries respectively rose 2.7 percent, 6.5 percent, and 6.7 percent to 22.5 billion yuan, 585.4 billion yuan, and 961.5 billion yuan.

The city also saw the added value of its major industries increase 8.2 percent year on year, with service robots, new energy vehicles, and integrated circuits surging 170 percent, 54.3 percent, and 53.2 percent, respectively.

In terms of consumption, the total retail sales of consumer goods last year grew 5.2 percent.

In 2021, 376,200 people found jobs in Tianjin, which exceeded the annual target. The per capita disposable income of Tianjin residents reached 47,449 yuan, up 8.2 percent year on year.

