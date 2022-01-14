Landmark in Tianjin lit up to pay tribute to people fighting against COVID-19
Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's virus-hit Tianjin tightens measures to curb fresh outbreak
- Tianjin puts air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use
- Expats stay upbeat as Tianjin goes full throttle to contain COVID-19 resurgence
- China's virus-hit Tianjin tightens measures to curb fresh outbreak
- Tianjin launches second citywide nucleic acid testing to contain Omicron spread
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.