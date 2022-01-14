Landmark in Tianjin lit up to pay tribute to people fighting against COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:51, January 14, 2022

Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows a landmark lit up to pay tribute to people making efforts to fight against the recent resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)