Tianjin puts air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use

Xinhua) 08:59, January 14, 2022

A staff member works at the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Beichen District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

