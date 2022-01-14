Tianjin puts air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use
A staff member works at the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Beichen District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member works at the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in the Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A staff member transfers swab samples into the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in the Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Air-inflated testing labs for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing are seen at a tennis court in the Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A staff member works at the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Beichen District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member works at the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in the Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
A staff member works at the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Beichen District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member works at the air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Beichen District of north China's Tianjin, Jan. 13, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19. To meet the demand for citywide mass nucleic acid tests, Tianjin put air-inflated COVID-19 testing labs into use. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong researchers say they develop novel material able to kill COVID-19 virus
- Over 30 pct of Asian American residents in major California Asian community report experiencing hate incident during pandemic: survey
- Expats stay upbeat as Tianjin goes full throttle to contain COVID-19 resurgence
- Botched U.S. COVID-19 policy poisons world
- Commentary: Xi's words shed light on future of humanity as COVID-19 rages
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.