Tianjin introduces takeout service for holiday feasts in low-risk areas for COVID-19

Xinhua) 17:23, February 01, 2022

A chef cooks at a restaurant in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. In areas classified as low risk for COVID-19 in Tianjin, some restaurants have introduced takeout service for the holiday feasts. The service not only satisfies customers' demand but also can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday's night, or the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, many families have the tradition to have a sumptuous meal, celebrating the new year and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A waiter packs customers' pre-ordered meals at a restaurant in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Staff members of a restaurant checks information of customers' pre-ordered meals at a restaurant in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A chef pours cooked food into a container for takeout service in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A deliveryman prepares customers' pre-ordered meals for delivery in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member of a restaurant delivers customers' pre-ordered meals at a residential area in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

