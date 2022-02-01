Tianjin introduces takeout service for holiday feasts in low-risk areas for COVID-19
A chef cooks at a restaurant in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. In areas classified as low risk for COVID-19 in Tianjin, some restaurants have introduced takeout service for the holiday feasts. The service not only satisfies customers' demand but also can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday's night, or the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, many families have the tradition to have a sumptuous meal, celebrating the new year and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A waiter packs customers' pre-ordered meals at a restaurant in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. In areas classified as low risk for COVID-19 in Tianjin, some restaurants have introduced takeout service for the holiday feasts. The service not only satisfies customers' demand but also can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday's night, or the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, many families have the tradition to have a sumptuous meal, celebrating the new year and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Staff members of a restaurant checks information of customers' pre-ordered meals at a restaurant in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. In areas classified as low risk for COVID-19 in Tianjin, some restaurants have introduced takeout service for the holiday feasts. The service not only satisfies customers' demand but also can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday's night, or the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, many families have the tradition to have a sumptuous meal, celebrating the new year and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A chef pours cooked food into a container for takeout service in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. In areas classified as low risk for COVID-19 in Tianjin, some restaurants have introduced takeout service for the holiday feasts. The service not only satisfies customers' demand but also can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday's night, or the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, many families have the tradition to have a sumptuous meal, celebrating the new year and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A deliveryman prepares customers' pre-ordered meals for delivery in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. In areas classified as low risk for COVID-19 in Tianjin, some restaurants have introduced takeout service for the holiday feasts. The service not only satisfies customers' demand but also can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday's night, or the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, many families have the tradition to have a sumptuous meal, celebrating the new year and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A staff member of a restaurant delivers customers' pre-ordered meals at a residential area in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 31, 2022. In areas classified as low risk for COVID-19 in Tianjin, some restaurants have introduced takeout service for the holiday feasts. The service not only satisfies customers' demand but also can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday's night, or the Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve, many families have the tradition to have a sumptuous meal, celebrating the new year and enjoying the festive atmosphere. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tianjin launches fourth citywide nucleic acid testing
- China's Tianjin posts 6.6 pct GDP growth in 2021
- 3rd round of citywide nucleic acid test launched in Tianjin
- Landmark in Tianjin lit up to pay tribute to people fighting against COVID-19
- North China's Tianjin to launch 3rd citywide nucleic acid testing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.